Two people shot on Garner Avenue by teen suspect in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a suspect that entered an apartment complex and shot two people on the 800 block of Garner Avenue.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. were dispatched after a shot spotter activation on Garne Avenue. When officers arrived they found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Police said nobody else was hurt in this incident.

Police said a male in his late teens, wearing a black hoodie, approached two victims inside an apartment complex and began firing multiple times. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Police have no motive for this shooting and are unsure if it is gang-related.