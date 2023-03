SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they are eager for community feedback as they prepare to launch a program designed to help at-risk youth.

The Change. Hope. Accountability. Mentoring Program, or CHAMP, the program will hopefully keep kids from a life of crime.

Seaside Police will hold a community meeting at the Oldemeyer Center on March 8 from 4 to 6 pm.