Santa Cruz High School band to play Carnegie Hall in New York City

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz High School Cardinal Regiment has announced that they have been invited to play Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 26th, 2023.

The band was one of six high school bands across the nation invited to participate in a festival.

“Our Cardinal Regiment has represented our school proudly as ambassadors wherever they go,” states Michelle Poirer, principal of Santa Cruz High School. “We love to showcase their awesomeness and should never take it for granted. We are so proud of the legions of students whose lives have been enriched by their years in band at SCHS and the even greater number of people who have enjoyed their performances.”

The band is comprised of 85 students in grades 9-12 and has an over a 100-year-long tradition of representing Santa Cruz.

Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Christina Latham, the SCHS band director, expressed her excitement about her students’ upcoming performance at the iconic New York venue, “Performing at Carnegie Hall is a dream come true for any musician. The hall is imbued with the essence of the greatest musicians in the world who have played on its stage. Our students are stepping into the shoes of giants and rising to the occasion. Giving them the skills to be successful in music and on this trip will carry into every aspect of their lives, no matter what they choose to do next in their adventure through life."

The band is accepting funds to assure money is a non-issue for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Donations can be made through the SCHS band's website and information on their trip can also be found.

"Between the fundraising done by the students themselves, the band boosters, and our community, we are raising enough money to cover whatever would be out of reach for families," Paganelli said. “Part of what makes this trip possible is the incredible support from the Santa Cruz community and from people who love to see kids learning music in school.”