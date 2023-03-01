Monterey Bay F.C. partners with KION for 2023 season

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Crisp and Kelp are coming to KION TV for the 2023 season!

Monterey Bay Football Club and KION have agreed to a deal to air all 17 regular season home games on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to partner with KION. It has been a goal of ours since day one to have a local linear broadcast partner,” said Monterey Bay F.C. President Mike DiGiulio. “This deal allows our fans to both come to Cardinale Stadium to experience a game live, and also watch a match on local television if they are unable to make it out. When KION reached out with the desire to partner with us, we knew it was an amazing opportunity to deepen the connection within our community as we continue to expand our brand.”

The club's sophomore campaign will air on either the CW or FOX. The team's first game of the season on March 4 against the Sacramento Republic F.C. will air on the CW.

“We are thrilled to have Monterey Bay F.C. games broadcast on local television for the first time ever,” said Kristy Santiago, General Manager of KION. “We will air the home games on FOX 35 or Central Coast CW this season. Everyone can enjoy the thrill of seeing local professional soccer on KION.”

"It is an exciting time for the Central Coast. We are proud to team up with Monterey Bay F.C. and quite frankly we're getting a kick out of it," KION News Director Scott Rates.