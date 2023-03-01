City of Santa Cruz asks for location suggestions for return of Bike Share program

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County is gearing up for the return of an electric bike share program and need the public's help picking locations.

"The City of Santa Cruz, UC Santa Cruz, County of Santa Cruz, City of Capitola, Cabrillo College, and City of Watsonville have partnered to bring an electric Bike Share system to Santa Cruz County providing a convenient, fun and affordable way for community members and visitors to travel countywide," announced the City of Santa Cruz.

The Bike Share program is expected to launch in June of 2023, beginning throughout the City of Santa Cruz and the UC Santa Cruz campus. The City of Santa Cruz said that the initial launch will include around 400 e-bikes and 800 docks through UC Santa Cruz and the City of Santa Cruz.

Initial approved locations for Santa Cruz.

Then the program will launch in early 2024 in Capitola, Watsonville, Cabrillo College, and the unincorporated County. The countywide rollout will expand it up to 660 e-bikes and 1320 docks in 2024.

People with questions can go here for more information. The City of Santa Cruz also asks for people to fill out a survey for future locations within the city here.