City of Capitola reveals plans for wharf repair

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- During a city council meeting on Feb. 23, The City of Capitola released details on completing wharf repairs as a result of the winter storms.

City officials unveiled two scenarios for completing storm damage repairs. The first option would be to conduct the repairs from an already planned deck expansion. The city council was not in favor of that option.

The second option was to repair the wharf and widen the deck at the same time.

City of Capitola Public Works Director Jessica Kahn told KION city staff intends to move forward on the second scenario because of the cost savings.

Kahn said the desk expansion was currently funded by more than $4 million from federal, state and local funds. They also got a Coastal Conservancy grant as well. The expansion is part on the wharf resiliency project.

The first scenario would only use FEMA agency funds and cost close to $1 million dollars in repairs. The first project would start in May and wrap up in early fall.

The second scenario would start this summer and would combine the repairs with the Wharf Resiliency Project. Kahn said the second scenario would cost close to $9 million.

Kahn said FEMA is expected to make a site visit to the wharf within the next week and assess the damage.