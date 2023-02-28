Monterey Fire asking for public input on a community wildfire protection plan

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Fire Department is still seeking public input for a community wildfire protection plan.

The plan would be for the cities of Monterey, Pacific Grove, and Carmel-by-the-Sea. It would analyze the community’s physical characteristics, wildfire hazard, and assets at risk from wildfire. The plan would also identify reduction strategies and action items intended to reduce wildfire risk.

The public survey is available in English and Spanish. The survey will be open until May 2023.

Public workshops will be taking place in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Carmel-by-the-Sea. The details of those workshops will be announced in the coming weeks.

If you are interested in sharing your input, the link to the survey is here.