METRO’s free service for students K-12 will begin in March

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Beginning March 1, 2023, the youth of Santa Cruz County will be encouraged to start taking Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit through their pilot free one-year ride program.

The Youth Cruz Free pilot program hopes by eliminating fares students from K-12 will take their buses more. "According to a survey conducted by METRO in 2019, just 9.7% of METRO riders are under the age of 18, despite making up 19% of the population of Santa Cruz County," said METRO.

Riders in 8th grade and under will be asked by the driver to identify their grade level and possibly provide a Student ID.

Riders in Grades 9 through 12 will be asked by the driver to show an ID.

You can also get a free METRO Youth Cruz Free ID if you do not have a student ID. These can be purchased by going to METRO’s Customer Service windows at either the Watsonville Transit Center or Pacific Station Transit Center.

You much bring a form of ID or proof of grade level and fill out a form. The first ID is free and the first replacements are $2 and then $5 each for subsequent replacements.

For more info, click here.