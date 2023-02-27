Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System shortens name after 70 years of operation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Effective Monday, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare system will now be known as simply just Salinas Valley Health, the clinic announced.

The clinic said the move was to capture the evolution of the health care system and "expanded role supporting the overall health of the community." As well as to simply the clinic's brand.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the legacy and impact our organization has had in our community,” says Pete Delgado, president/CEO of Salinas Valley Health. “As we rise to meet the promise of an even brighter future, Salinas Valley Health is celebrating the connection between community health and individual well-being. We’re rising together in good health.”

The name change was planned years prior but teh COVID-19 pandemic delayed the name change.

The clinic, over the past five years, has launched several more initiatives to expand its health care services. For instance, they have launched a Mobile Clinic to expand healthcare into underserved neighborhoods, acquired a co-sponsorship with Blue Zones Project Monterey County, and a hospital partnership resulting in the nationally recognized Monterey County Diabetes Collaborative.

“The campaign introducing the organization’s new name is inspired by the people who inspire us,” says Adrienne Laurent, Salinas Valley Health Chief Strategic Communications Officer. “You’ll recognize local people and places as we roll out our vision of health for all.”