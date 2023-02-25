Skip to Content
Emergency Weather Shelters opening in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- In response to the cold weather, two emergency weather shelters are opening in Watsonville and Santa Cruz beginning Saturday night.

The shelters will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. with one located at the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Hall and the other at the Watsonville Veterans Memorial Hall.

This will be for February 25th.

Both sites offer food, clothing, sanitary equipment and other basic needs, according to Santa Cruz Free Guide.

For more information visit the Santa Cruz Free Guide by clicking here

Additional resources are available by calling 2-1-1.

Victor Guzman

