Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 7:51 PM

Alisal Boys Soccer loses close Open Division Championship game to Mountain View

KION-TV/Maxwell Glenn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Alisal High Trojans boys soccer team fell just short of an Open Division title, losing to Mountain View by the score of 1-0.

Alisal dominated possession and locked it down in goal in the second half, but it was a penalty kick early in that same half that ultimately led to a win for Mountain View.

Despite having chances and some momentum, the Trojans couldn't get anything to connect.

The match was tight through the first with neither team able to score a goal.

There's a potential for a state championship playoff game for Alisal, however that's unknown at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Author Profile Photo

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content