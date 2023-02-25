Alisal Boys Soccer loses close Open Division Championship game to Mountain View

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Alisal High Trojans boys soccer team fell just short of an Open Division title, losing to Mountain View by the score of 1-0.

Alisal dominated possession and locked it down in goal in the second half, but it was a penalty kick early in that same half that ultimately led to a win for Mountain View.

Despite having chances and some momentum, the Trojans couldn't get anything to connect.

The match was tight through the first with neither team able to score a goal.

There's a potential for a state championship playoff game for Alisal, however that's unknown at this time.