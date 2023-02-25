51-year-old man dies in Pleasure Point area crash in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 51-year-old man is dead after a solo-vehicle crash in the Pleasure Point area of Santa Cruz.

CHP-Santa Cruz says they're still in the early stages of the investigation but say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened on the 700 block of 30th Avenue in the Pleasure Point area of Santa Cruz.

That's when the CHP says the driver struck a parked car before coming to a stop.

The CHP says it's unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story