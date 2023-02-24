Student arrested with loaded gun at Pajaro Valley High School

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they were sent to Pajaro Valley High School Friday morning for reports of a student possibly armed.

Just before 11 a.m., school officials called the police about a 17-year-old student. Within minutes School Resource Officer's assigned to Watsonville High arrived and detained the student. Inside their backpack, a loaded gun was found.

Police said this case is still under investigation. Police added that the school district has also sent notices to parents.

The student was arrested and taken to Santa Cruz Juvenile Hall.