Beers prices dropping at Oracle Park for 2023 season

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Francisco Giants President Larry Baer announced Friday that beer prices for some beers at Oracle Park would be dropping for the 2023 season. Giants fans have at least that to look forward to.

Some of their 14-ounce beers will now sell for $9, down from the steep $14 of previous seasons.

The $9 price point will apply to all domestic drafts at the Doggie Diner stands and in the 415 Club in the outfield.

“Murph is like, ‘Ya know, we gotta do something about the beer prices, and ya know, we gotta get it done for next year.’ And I said, ‘You’re right, we need to do something,'” Baer said on KNBR. “Now, it’s not going to be every single beer, but we’ve really got to figure out a way to get beers into single-digit territory. So that went on the shopping list for the offseason.”

Baer said this was a way to say thank you to the fans that sold out every game for 17 of the last first 23 seasons.

“The fans have been amazing and it’s just a gesture to the fans,” Baer concluded.