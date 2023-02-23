SPCA Monterey County hosting Lifetime of Love Adoption Event

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The SPCA Monterey County is offering a pick your price Lifetime of Love Adoption Event this weekend.

The event takes place starting on Friday through Sunday. Adopters can choose their adoption fee on adoptable pets including cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, rabbits, guinea pigs.

The adoptions include the pet’s spay or neuter surgery, microchip identification and vaccinations. SPCA officials told KION that adoption fees range from $35 to $290.

They recommend that if you want to adopt a pet that you arrive early because no holds will be available during the event.