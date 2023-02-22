Seaside Police arrest two for narcotics
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested two people Tuesday found with narcotics.
The first was on the 1400 block of Canyon Del Rey. An officer spotted a man with a couple of outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest.
The man was found with fentanyl, said police.
The second arrest came at 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Broadway Street. A male adult on felony probation was arrested, said police.
He was found with a loaded .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, and methamphetamine,s aid police.