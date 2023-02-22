Seaside Police arrest two for narcotics

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested two people Tuesday found with narcotics.

The first was on the 1400 block of Canyon Del Rey. An officer spotted a man with a couple of outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest.

Fentanyl from the first arrest. Courtesy Seaside Police.

The man was found with fentanyl, said police.

The second arrest came at 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Broadway Street. A male adult on felony probation was arrested, said police.

He was found with a loaded .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, and methamphetamine,s aid police.