Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:57 AM

Seaside Police arrest two for narcotics

Seaside Police

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested two people Tuesday found with narcotics.

The first was on the 1400 block of Canyon Del Rey. An officer spotted a man with a couple of outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest.

Fentanyl from the first arrest. Courtesy Seaside Police.

The man was found with fentanyl, said police.

The second arrest came at 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Broadway Street. A male adult on felony probation was arrested, said police.

He was found with a loaded .22 caliber handgun, ammunition, and methamphetamine,s aid police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content