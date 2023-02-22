Neighbors help save one-year-old trapped under tree in Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Pat McCue was getting ready to leave when he heard the tree fall into someone’s home along Bobcat Lane in Boulder Creek.

“People were screaming up there,” McCue said. “So I just went up there and another neighbor had already run from his backyard that way. And the lady was saying her baby was under a tree.”

At that point, the priority was only one thing. Do what he could to help save the baby.

“Honestly, I was just…my focus was not to pass out, you know, over what was happening in front of my eyes and just to help get it cleared up for the fire department,” McCue said.

“There was debris everywhere. So we got in. Patrick came out, the father got here and he went in. And so I stayed in with him while I was cleaning debris. And he was trying to keep the baby crying in a way. You know, as a dad, what are you going to do?”

And transporting the one-year-old to the hospital was no easy task either.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says crews were unable to fly in as the wind gusts were too dangerous at the time. Boulder Creek's fire chief confirmed to KION that the family says the child is expected to be okay.

Five other people were in the home at the time the tree landed on the house, but were able to escape.

It's unknown how long it will take for crews to remove the tree from the top of the home or what's next for the family.

We also reached out to the local Red Cross to see how they’re helping the families. They responded by saying they’re providing initial medical services, basic needs, and mental health counseling as requested.

They will continue to be in contact with the families.