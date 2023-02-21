Watsonville Police arrests two people on drug and weapons charges

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police arrested 35-year-old Roxanne Ortiz of Watsonville and 42-year-old Jose Vasquez of Watsonville on multiple weapons charges.

On Friday night, officers were on patrol in the area of Ford and Main Streets when they pulled over Ortiz for a vehicle code violation.

During the traffic stop, an officer noticed that a loaded pistol magazine sticking out from under the passenger seat. Police said Ortiz who is a convicted felon, is prohibited from having any firearms or ammunition and was arrested at the scene.

Officers said their investigation led them to a home on the 100 block of Miles Lane where officers and members of the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team (SCCACT) found two guns, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and collapsible batons.

Officers said one of those guns was reported stolen from Texas. Vasquez was arrested at the home.

Ortiz and Vasquez were booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.