Salinas and Olympic softball legend Monica Abbott announces her retirement

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- U.S. Olympic Softball pitcher Monica Abbott will be hanging up her cleats as she announced her retirement on Tuesday morning.

Abbott shared her announcement on her Instagram page saying it was time for her to step away from the pitchers circle.

“My heart is so full after 16 years as a professional and 20 years with Team USA," said Abbott. "I tried to play each game with joy and love and competitive fire. Today I announce my retirement from competing.”

Her Olympic journey started at North Salinas High School in 1999. She led the Vikings to three straight Central Coast Section titles.

She played college softball at the University of Tennessee from 2004-2007. She led the NCAA in wins and led the Volunteers to three Women's College World Series appearances. The southpaw threw 23 no-hitters and six perfect games. Her uniform number 14 is retired by the University of Tennessee.

Her childhood dream led her to the world's biggest stage. She played on two U.S. Olympic teams in 2008 and 2021. Abbott is a two-time Olympic silver medalist which includes pitching the only perfect game in Olympic softball history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

“I am so indebted to softball, from the Olympics to playing overseas and more,” said Abbott. “I am here to say goodbye from the pitching circle and to say hello from the other side of the white lines. The sport has given me so much more than I can ever repay.”

She played in the National Pro Fastpitch league with the Chicago Bandits and Scrap Yard Fast Pitch. She won five NPF titles and is the league's all-time leader in wins and strikeouts.

Abbott played overseas as well for the Toyota Red Terries in the Japan Professional Softball League. She is a five-time JSL MVP and won six JSL titles with the Red Terries.

She was recently inducted into the Salinas Valley Sports Hall of Fame this past August.

Abbott recently released a book, Rise and Shine: the Monica Abbott Story she wrote with co-authors Debby and Rob Schriver. She will also now shift her focus to projects that educate and uplift others through sport and leadership activities.

“It was my greatest honor and joy to step on the mound and pitch for you all, and to represent you as a female athlete,” said Abbott. "Today, I say goodbye from the circle, with a heart full of gratitude.”