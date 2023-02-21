Capitola Police arrest juvenile for attempted homicide on Wharf Road

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE FEB.21, 2023, at 1:36 p.m.- Capitola Police said they have arrested a male juvenile in connection with an attempted homicide from Monday on the 1800 block of Wharf Road.

Police said the juvenile suspect was arrested on the 400 block of Old San Jose Road Tuesday morning. He was booked into Sant Cruz County Juvenile Hall for attempted homicide, brandishing, and for bringing a dangerous weapon onto school grounds.

Police said the second suspect was dropped as a person of interest upon further investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Capitola Police announced they are investigating an attempted homicide stabbing that took place Monday night.

Officers told KION that they responded to a fight on the 1800 block of Wharf Road around 4:41 p.m. During the altercation, a male juvenile victim was stabbed. The victim was flown to a local trauma center and is listed as being in stable but critical condition.

Officers said that the two juvenile suspects fled on foot and were last seen running toward 48th Avenue.

Officers said they are reviewing evidence and anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Capitola Police Department at (831) 471-1141 or call their tip line at (831) 475-2791.