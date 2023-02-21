Skip to Content
today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:38 PM

Application process has opened to fill King City Council District 1 seat

King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Officials announced that they are accepting applications for the District 1 City Council seat on Tuesday afternoon.

The seat has been left vacant since last Tuesday when Darlene Acosta passed away from a short illness.

District 1 includes residents who live north of King Street from Mildred Avenue to the west and Beech Street to the east.

Applicants who are interested in applying for the seat must be 18 years or older, a resident of District 1 and a registered voter.

The appointment will be selected by the City Council at a special meeting on Wed. March 22 at 6 p.m.

For more information on how you can apply click here. If you have questions on the application process contact city manager Steve Adams at 831-386-5917.

Derrick Ow

