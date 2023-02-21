1-year-old in stable condition after tree pierces through home in Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 22, 2023, at 2:43 p.m.- Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire District said that a 1-year-old boy that was pinned under a tree Tuesday night in Boulder Creek will be okay.

The family told the fire department that the boy was taken from Dominican Hospital to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. The boy was is in stable condition and expected to be okay as of Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after a redwood tree pierced through his family's home, according to the Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire District.

Fire Chief Mark Bingham told KION, that crews responded to reports of the incident around 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, at 110 Bobcat Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the giant tree had pierced through the home. Starting from the roof and extending into the living room, pinning the young boy to the ground. Firefighters used the jaws of life to help free him.

Fire Chief Bingham said it was a traumatic scene for both the family and the rescue crews involved. Six people including the 1-year-old, along with two dogs, needed to be evacuated from the damaged home.

The child is now being treated at Dominican Hospital.