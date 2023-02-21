1-year-old in critical condition after tree pierces through home

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after a redwood tree pierced through his family's home, according to the Boulder Creek Fire District.

Fire Chief Mark Bingham told KION, that crews responded to reports of the incident around 6:25pm on Tuesday, at 110 Bobcat Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the giant tree had pierced through the home. Starting from the roof and extended into the living room, pinning the young boy to the ground. Firefighters used the jaws of life to help free him.

Fire Chief Bingham said it was a traumatic scene for both the family and the rescue crews involved. Six people including the 1-year-old, along with two dogs, needed to be evacuated from the damaged home.

The child is now being treated at Dominican Hospital.