City of Salinas gets all electric truck fleet

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- City of Salinas is going all in on zero-emission vehicles.

City officials announced they have added three electric vehicles to it's work fleet. This includes a flatbed truck and two cargo trucks courtesy of Phoenix Motorcars.

The trucks were funded in part by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District Clean Air Management Program. Richard Stedman who is the Air Pollution Control Officer for the district says this partnership is crucial.

"Over 60 percent of total emission of smog in our region comes from motor vehicles with the largest portion coming from medium to heavy duty diesel trucks and buses," said Stedman. "By partnering with the City of Salinas to purchases three medium duty electric trucks, we are taking another step toward improving air quality in our community.

The partnership was also made possible with the Hybrid and Zero Emission and Truck Voucher Incentive program.

Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said the city is committed to adding more green energy and protecting the environment.

“Agriculture is the foundation of our local economy, so the air quality and climate in our community matter,” said Craig. “Replacing three large fleet vehicles helps protect our environment and also significantly reduces operational and maintenance costs."

The city said the trucks will reduce atmospheric emissions by approximately 61 tons, maintenance costs by 75 percent and fuel costs by 80 percent annually.