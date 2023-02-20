“A Lifetime of Love” adoption event being held by SPCA Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Everyone is looking for a bit of love this month and arguably none need it more than animals left abandoned. In an effort to encourage more adoptions, SPCA Monterey County will host an adoption event beginning Feb. 24.

"A Lifetime of Love" will be from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26 and during these three days potential adopters will get to pick their own price on all available pets.

Normally with a pet’s spay or neuter surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations, SPCA ID tag and a health evaluation fees would range from $35 to $290. The shelter advises arriving early because they will not be holding pets during the event.

The event will take place at 1002 Monterey-Salinas Highway, across from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For more information call SPCA Monterey County at 831-373-2631 or visit www.SPCAmc.org to view adoptable pets.