Structure fire engulfs home in Mission Fields neighborhood

Cypress Fire Protection District

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, a house fire on Willow Place did enough damage to displace two adult residents according to The Cypress Fire Protection District.

Firefighters got called to the scene around 5:24 p.m. Firefighters managed to get the fire under control. Firefighters said that the residents are working with the American Red Cross for temporary housing.

There were no reported injuries to the residents or the firefighters. Monterey and Seaside Fire Departments also assisted in helping put out the fire.

A cat was burned and was undergoing treatment at a local veterinarian. CAL FIRE BEU said that three other pets are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation due to the amount of damage in the structure. CAL FIRE BEU said that structure investigators are still at the scene.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

