Deputies looking for a truck who stole a BBQ trailer

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday morning, The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen BBQ trailer.

Deputies were notified of the theft on the morning of Feb. 16. Deputies said the trailer was stolen from a property on Hazel Dell Road in Watsonville around 6:30 a.m.

Photos of the BBQ trailer provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

A nearby security camera shows a dark colored pickup truck towing the stolen trailer. The Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone has any information or recognize the truck to contact Sgt. Solano at 831-768-6555. The case reference number is 2301235.