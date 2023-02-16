Southern Monterey County Foundation donates more than $23,000 for South County nonprofits

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A total of $23,815 was granted to 14 organizations in King City and points south by the Southern Monterey County Foundation.

The 2022 SMCF Grantees are:

King City Boxing Club for providing positive activities for youth

for providing positive activities for youth Kinship Center, A Member of Seneca Family of Agencies for the King City Mental Health Clinic

for the King City Mental Health Clinic City of King Recreation Department for their swimming lesson program

for their swimming lesson program Special Kids Connect for their Spring Resource & Emergency Preparedness Fair for special needs families

for their Spring Resource & Emergency Preparedness Fair for special needs families Read to Me Project for their home-based early literacy and reading program

for their home-based early literacy and reading program City of Greenfield: Greenfield Community Science Workshop for science mobile clinics in San Ardo and San Lucas

for science mobile clinics in San Ardo and San Lucas Girls Incorporated of the Central Coast for substance abuse prevention for girls

for substance abuse prevention for girls Hesperia Hall Foundation for a promotion video for Hesperia Hall

for a promotion video for Hesperia Hall Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services for a transportation program

for a transportation program Legal Services for Seniors for no cost professional legal services for low-income seniors in Southern Monterey County

for no cost professional legal services for low-income seniors in Southern Monterey County Partnership for Children for increasing access to medical care for children with serious illnesses and supporting their families

for increasing access to medical care for children with serious illnesses and supporting their families Harmony At Home for bullying prevention programs for Southern Monterey County Schools

for bullying prevention programs for Southern Monterey County Schools O'Neill Sea Odyssey for ocean education and climate resiliency for King City

for ocean education and climate resiliency for King City Sol Treasures for social media outreach

Since its creation, the SMCF has granted $192,000 since 2014.

“I support the SMCF because I have always believed in the power of people helping people. It feels good to know that our grants are making a positive impact in our South County community,” said Oscar Avalos, 2023 SMCF Advisory Board Chair.