Southern Monterey County Foundation donates more than $23,000 for South County nonprofits

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A total of $23,815 was granted to 14 organizations in King City and points south by the Southern Monterey County Foundation.

The 2022 SMCF Grantees are:

  • King City Boxing Club for providing positive activities for youth
  • Kinship Center, A Member of Seneca Family of Agencies for the King City Mental Health Clinic
  • City of King Recreation Department for their swimming lesson program
  • Special Kids Connect for their Spring Resource & Emergency Preparedness Fair for special needs families
  • Read to Me Project for their home-based early literacy and reading program
  • City of Greenfield: Greenfield Community Science Workshop for science mobile clinics in San Ardo and San Lucas
  • Girls Incorporated of the Central Coast for substance abuse prevention for girls
  • Hesperia Hall Foundation for a promotion video for Hesperia Hall
  • Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services for a transportation program
  • Legal Services for Seniors for no cost professional legal services for low-income seniors in Southern Monterey County
  • Partnership for Children for increasing access to medical care for children with serious illnesses and supporting their families
  • Harmony At Home for bullying prevention programs for Southern Monterey County Schools 
  • O'Neill Sea Odyssey for ocean education and climate resiliency for King City 
  • Sol Treasures for social media outreach

Since its creation, the SMCF has granted $192,000 since 2014.

“I support the SMCF because I have always believed in the power of people helping people. It feels good to know that our grants are making a positive impact in our South County community,” said Oscar Avalos, 2023 SMCF Advisory Board Chair.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

