Southern Monterey County Foundation donates more than $23,000 for South County nonprofits
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A total of $23,815 was granted to 14 organizations in King City and points south by the Southern Monterey County Foundation.
The 2022 SMCF Grantees are:
- King City Boxing Club for providing positive activities for youth
- Kinship Center, A Member of Seneca Family of Agencies for the King City Mental Health Clinic
- City of King Recreation Department for their swimming lesson program
- Special Kids Connect for their Spring Resource & Emergency Preparedness Fair for special needs families
- Read to Me Project for their home-based early literacy and reading program
- City of Greenfield: Greenfield Community Science Workshop for science mobile clinics in San Ardo and San Lucas
- Girls Incorporated of the Central Coast for substance abuse prevention for girls
- Hesperia Hall Foundation for a promotion video for Hesperia Hall
- Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services for a transportation program
- Legal Services for Seniors for no cost professional legal services for low-income seniors in Southern Monterey County
- Partnership for Children for increasing access to medical care for children with serious illnesses and supporting their families
- Harmony At Home for bullying prevention programs for Southern Monterey County Schools
- O'Neill Sea Odyssey for ocean education and climate resiliency for King City
- Sol Treasures for social media outreach
Since its creation, the SMCF has granted $192,000 since 2014.
“I support the SMCF because I have always believed in the power of people helping people. It feels good to know that our grants are making a positive impact in our South County community,” said Oscar Avalos, 2023 SMCF Advisory Board Chair.