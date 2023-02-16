Santa Cruz man dies in crash after going down 100-foot embankment near Davenport

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE AT FEB. 16, 2023 AT 12:27 PM: CHP Santa Cruz confirmed that a male driver died after his car hit a power pole and overturned into a ravine.

Officers said the crash took place around 6:44 a.m. The driver was in a 2020 Mazda MX-5 going southbound on Bonny Doon Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

CHP said the 37-year-old from Santa Cruz traveled around 100 feet down a steep embankment.

Officers said that the driver did have his seat belt on at the time of the crash. Officers said that they attempted life-saving measures but the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The identity of the driver will be provide by the Santa Cruz County Croner's Office after next of kin has been notified.

One person killed in crash near Davenport

The CHP is investigating a deadly crash near Davenport that has left at least one person killed.

The dispatch center confirmed the information and that it happened along Highway 1 near Bonny Doon Road east of Davenport.

The CHP says a vehicle went into a ravine there and that crews were still on scene.

Dispatch also says there may be delays in the area as crews clear the wreckage, despite it being off the road.

No identifying information was provided of the victim or the vehicle involved as crews will have to notify family members of the people in the crash.