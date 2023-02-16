Overnight lane closure at Crazy Horse Canyon Road for emergency culvert repairs

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Drivers Thursday night can expect an overnight lane closure on northbound Highway 101 at Crazy Horse Canyon Road for emergency culvert repairs, said Caltrans.

The number left lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. overnight. The closure will be from .25 miles of Crazy Horse Canyon Road to .5 miles south of Dunbarton Road.

This lane closure is part of a larger project needed for crews to perform emergency work to replace a culvert and rehabilitate a slope that were badly damaged during the recent storms, said Caltrans.

Message and directional signs will be placed to tell drivers to expect 15-minute delays.