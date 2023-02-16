Skip to Content
One person killed in crash near Davenport

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash near Davenport that has left at least one person killed.

The dispatch center confirmed the information and that it happened along Highway 1 near Bonny Doon Road east of Davenport.

The CHP says a vehicle went into a ravine there and that crews were still on scene.

Dispatch also says there may be delays in the area as crews clear the wreckage, despite it being off the road.

No identifying information was provided of the victim or the vehicle involved as crews will have to notify family members of the people in the crash.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

