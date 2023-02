Welch reached stardom for roles in "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C. in 1966.

According to family members, Raquel died this morning after a brief illness.

Raquel Welch former weatherwoman turned international sex symbol has died at 82, reports TMZ .

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.