today at 4:36 PM
Published 3:50 PM

Monterey Police looking for suspect wanted for groping two women

Monterey Police Department

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they have received video of a man wanted for harassing two women back in January.

Police said back on Jan. 8 in the morning they received reports of two women having their buttocks groped. The incidents happened within 30 minutes of each other and took place in New Monterey north of the tunnel.

Both victims said a white male with a black sweatshirt and red pajama bottoms was who groped them.

Police say they do not believe he is the same suspect who was harassing women back in the fall of 2020.

Read more: Serial groper strikes peninsula again, five total victims

If anyone recognizes the suspect contact Detective Sergeant Galin at 831-646-3872.You can remain anonymous by calling 831-646-3840.

Ricardo Tovar

