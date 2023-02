Hector Hernandez, 31, of Soledad was booked into Monterey County Jail.

Greenfield Police Department, Soledad Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant in the 200 block of 8th Street at a home.

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a man for multiple firearms-related charges Wednesday morning.

