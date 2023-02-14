Man threatening to shoot mother arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to a residence on Hillcrest Road and El Cerro Drive Monday around 3 p.m. for a suspect threatening to shoot his own mother.

Jose Vega, 25, was said to have left his home armed with a revolver and high on heroin, according to deputies. Law enforcement found Vega down the street with his hand in his right pocket and on the firearm.

Vega admitted to law enforcement he was armed and refused instructions from deputies.

After what was described as a tense standoff, Vega continued refusing to comply with commands. He repeatedly reached toward his gun in his pocket, said deputies.

According to deputies, bean bag rounds were then used to hit Vega in his lower abdomen/pelvis. He fell to the ground, and deputies arrested him safely.

The loaded firearm was recovered, and Vega was booked into San Benito County Jail. He was provided medical aid and charged with several felonies, per deputies.

"Our office is fortunate to have less-lethal options to end these incidents without loss of life," said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. "The Deputy Sheriffs on scene were calm and professional in the face of grave danger."