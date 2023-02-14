Skip to Content
Man arrested in Seaside for allegedly raping unconscious woman

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they were able to convince a rape suspect to turn come to the station Monday, where he was arrested.

Police said they were contacted by the victim on Feb. 6 that a rape had occurred. The victim said 25-year-old Angel Jeronimo-Merino was the alleged suspect.

Officer Pulido gathered enough probable cause to arrest Jeronimo-Merino. He was placed under arrest for the rape of an unconscious person, said Seaside Police.

He was also placed under arrest for a past DUI warrant.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $107,500.

