Las Vegas Raiders release Derek Carr

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The face of the Raiders franchise for nearly a decade was informed he will no longer dawn the silver and black.

Derek Carr has been released by the Raiders and will become a hot free agent, with severally quarterback-desperate teams.

He was released today so his $40.4 million contract was not made fully guaranteed.

The Jets, Panthers, Saints, Colts, and Commanders are all in need of a signal caller.

Carr is coming off a season where he threw for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season, the fourth in his career.