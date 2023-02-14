Skip to Content
City of Capitola to host Beyond the Flood Benefit Concert

City of Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday afternoon, The City of Capitola will be hosting a benefit concert with proceeds benefiting the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County.

The concert will take place at the Esplande Park from noon to 6 p.m. The musical acts that will be playing include Jive Machine, Alex Lucero, & the Joint Cheifs with former Santana singer Tony Lindsay.

The Foundation will donate proceeds to benefit those in need from the winter storms.

There will be a beer garden and a bike valet.

For more information click here.

