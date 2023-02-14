Capsized boat lands on Del Monte Beach

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A capsized boat washed up on Del Monte Beach early Tuesday morning.

Monterey Fire said they responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Firefighters said that the boat was looking to dock at Monterey Harbor after sailing from Moss Landing. Firefighters said that the anchors on the boat broke off due to the high winds. The occupant on the boat alerted the U.S. Coast Guard about the incident.

Monterey Police said that the occupant jumped off the boat and was able to swim to shore. Police did say the occupant was uninjured.