Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

Watsonville man faces 8 years in prison for child molestation

Monterey County Jail

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monday in court a 50-year-old man was found guilty of molesting a girl under 14 years of age, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

In October 2020, Jane Doe said she awoke to Antonio Campos Hernandez sexually assaulting her. Within the hour she reported the incident to her mother.

Jane Doe bravely testified about her molestation in court and its effects on her.

Hernandez was found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and this is considered a violent felony, said Pacioni.

He will be sentenced on March 2, 2023, and faces eight years in prison. He will be required to register as a sec offender as well.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content