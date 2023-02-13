UC Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect who raped student

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) UC Santa Cruz Police said they are searching for a man who allegedly raped a student during a party Friday night.

The incident occurred in the Upper Campus forest at the residential campus, said police. The female victim was at a large party in the woods with friends.

Friends found the victim passed out around midnight. They took her to the fire station on campus for medical attention, said police. The victim told her friends she had been sexually assaulted and police were called to investigate.

The suspect is described as a young white man, approximately 5'10, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

UC Santa Cruz says they are providing the victim with support and resources.

If anyone has information they should call Detective Paul DeOcampo at ppdeocam@ucsc.edu, or, if you want, provide information through the UCPD Tip Line at 831-459-3847. You can remain anonymous.