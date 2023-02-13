Monterey Bay FC to host open tryouts

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Bay Football Club announced that they will be holding open tryouts at the end of Feb.

The club will host 11 v 11 scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26. Each player will be involved in a total of two scrimmages over the two tryout days.

Check-in for Saturday is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Sunday's check-in time will be given on Saturday. Players who register will be charged $200 to try out, which covers a training top, parking for two days, and a ticket to a preseason match on Feb. 25.

Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop want to hold this open tryout to evaluate talent in the area before each season.

To participate you must be 16 years or older and must complete registration and sign the required waivers. No, agent is required, per the club.

On check-in, day participants will be required to bring a photo I.D. soccer gear and personal equipment, no lockers will be provided to bring a carrying bag, water and snacks because the food will not be provided.

Weather can be extremely cold/wet this time of the year in Seaside. The club advises you to bring long sleeves and plenty of warm clothing.

Friends and family can watch your tryouts but will be designated to a spectator area. Parking will only be provided to registered participants.

To register, click here.