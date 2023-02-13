Local hotels feel economic benefit from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am may have finished a couple of weeks ago, but the economic impacts are being felt on the hospitality industry.

This year's Pro-Am may not have been busy as year's past, but Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer MacMurdo said that it is still a welcome sight to see visitors come to Pacific Grove.

“The turnout was good, but we did feel like there were potentially less attendees this year because it was a little bit quieter than normal years," MacMurdo said. "So typically they're full, but they weren't all entirely full this year.”

Pacific Gardens Inn owner Robert Boerner saw a lot of his rooms fill up with eager golf fans.

"We start getting calls about the following year. People have come, they've been here. They drive in the neighborhood and they've seen how nice it is," Boerner said. "And they want to come back and spend it close as close as they can to the tournament.”

MacMurdo said that Saturday was the busiest day for local businesses even though the third round was postponed.

"We were surprised as well that so many people would, like braved the weather," MacMurdo said. "But I don't think anybody really knew what that storm was going to be like.”

The Monterey Peninsula Foundation also told KION that they expect to give $17 million dollars to local charities throughout the Central Coast. Those charities include Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties.