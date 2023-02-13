Flower Businesses Impact, Ahead of Valentine’s Day

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Valentine's Day is Tuesday and a lot of people are buying their flowers at stands in East Salinas. Some flower vendors said they've seen an uptick in sales compared to last year.

In front of Foods Co on E Alisal St in Salinas, flower vendors are working to get their flowers sold. Last year, some vendors say their flower sales wilted.

This year, it's a different story.

"Compared to last year, it has been much more better," said Magdalena Bautista, flower vendor on E Alisal St. "There has been a demand for flowers."

Back at her florist shop, Bautista said she has a lot of flower arrangement orders. That will also help out her sales.

But for vendor Briana Correa, who had to travel from Castroville to sell her flowers. She said she invested more than $1,000 and hopes to recover that money.

"This is a very busy location and this is actually a known location for years during this holiday," said Correa. "That everyone actually sells and does very well."

The National Retail Association reports, that consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day in the U.S. this year.

People like Guadalupe Sanchez, have been coming to buy flowers at the flower stands for years.

"So, I basically came to buy flowers for my brother's girlfriend and my mom because it's Valentine's Day," said Sanchez. "We just want to give something sweet."

Flowers are one of the popular gifts for Valentine's Day, according to the National Retail Association.

Vendors plan on staying later than usual tomorrow, for Valentine's Day.