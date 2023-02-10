Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:21 AM

Woman pushing wheelchair killed in San Jose hit-and-run

KTVU

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman pushing a wheelchair was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week.

The empty wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road.

Police said an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 a.m.

She sustained major injuries and died at the hospital, police said.

She is the fifth person to die in a traffic death this year, police said. 

San Jose has been grappling with a chronic traffic death problem.

Last year, the city saw a 25-year high for traffic deaths when 64 people died in 62 separate traffic collisions.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

FOX 35

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content