Meth and fentanyl pills found after police arrest shoplifter in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police said they arrested a shoplifter who had $800 worth of merchandise at Target.

Police said the person had previous thefts at target. Target had requested a no-trespassing order for the suspect.

Officers arrived and the suspect abandoned the cart and told officers he knew why they were there.

The suspect was moving things inside his pocket and police grew suspicious. Police found 1.5g of methamphetamine and 33 fentanyl pills.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.