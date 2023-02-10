King City Police arrest apartment burglary suspect

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested in connection with a home burglary on the 300 block of South Vanderhurst Avenue Thursday night.

Police were told that a suspect broke into an apartment and walked away after being confronted by the residents. A man matching the description given was found by police.

Bernardino Alvarez Velasco was arrested and identified by a resident as the suspect in the apartment burglary.

Police said when they confronted the suspect he tried walking away, even after being given multiple commands by police to stop. He eventually surrendered, according to police.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail. He faces charges of residential burglary, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

