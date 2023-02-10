Jewelry thieves targeting elderly in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Police said there have been several instances reported of thieves targeting elderly people in Marina in the past few weeks and two in the past three days.

The latest one happened Friday at 10:09 a.m. in the area of Cardoza Avenue and Dolphin Circle. Police were dispatched for calls of a strong-armed robbery.

An elderly woman was approached by a man and woman driving a dark-colored, possibly black pickup truck. The woman exited the truck and started asking the victim about her nationality.

The suspect said she was of Pakistani descent and told the victim it was her birthday and asked for a hug, said police. She was then hugged tightly.

The male suspect in the car asked the victim if she would like cash and a ring, displaying both, and the elderly victim declined. The female suspect returned to the car and they drove off.

The victim realized later her necklace had been stolen.

The suspects were described as a man and woman, possibly of Middle Eastern descent who spoke English with thick accents. The woman was also said to be wearing traditional Pakistani clothing, including a pink head covering, per police.

On Tuesday a similar incident took place on the 3100 block of Kona Circle at 6:41 p.m., said police. A female elderly person was approached by a man and woman driving a white colored BMW.

The woman exited the vehicle and told the victim she was new to the area. The woman then puts a necklace on the victim and gets back into the vehicle, said police. The victim noticed shortly after her real necklace had been stolen.

The suspects, in this case, were described as possibly of Middle Eastern descent. The male was clean-shaven and in his 40's. The female suspect was said to have a heavy accent and be between 30 and 35 years of age, per Marina Police.

Marina Police is asking the community to be vigilant and report any instances that seem similar to the ones described above.