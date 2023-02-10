Full closure of Highway 9 will last until March

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans has announced the full closure of Highway 9 between lower Glen Arbor Road and Holiday Lane.

The closure was caused by a slide during the winter storms. Reopening is now expected on March 4, per Caltrans.

Crews said that after an initial clean-up of the area, they noticed damage to a concrete retaining wall supporting the highway and an adjacent concrete barrier which were buried under the slide material.

The damage was determined to be significant prompting a longer closure. Once Highway 9 is reopened, a temporary signal system will be in place for one-way traffic control to allow continued repair work.