Police said over $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen that day.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police need assistance locating a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a Salinas mall.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.